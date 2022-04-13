 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2021-22 All-Area boys hockey team

Edgewood's Cody Menzel Celebrates Goal

Madison Edgewood’s Cody Menzel celebrates his first period goal past the defense of Green Bay Notre Dame's Lleyton Jaschke during the Crusaders' 3-1 win over the Tritons on Friday afternoon in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game at the Alliant Energy Center.
WIAA D1 Hockey Semifinal 05-03042022163901

Madison Edgewood’s JJ Wiebusch (6), Cody Menzel (20 and Parker Murn (2) celebrate Wiebusch’s first period goal during a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal hockey game at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 4, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021-22 All-Area boys hockey team

Co-players of the year

Madison Edgewood senior forward Cody Menzel and Madison Edgewood senior forward J.J. Wiebusch.

Coach of the year

Pete Rothering, Madison Edgewood — Rothering led Edgewood to a 25-4 record, an undefeated Badger West Conference season and the league crown, and to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game. The Crusaders defeated Green Bay Notre Dame 3-1 in the state semifinals before falling to Hudson 6-2 in the title game.

First team 

Cody Menzel, sr., F, Madison Edgewood  Menzel (50 goals, 49 assists, 99 points, according to WisconsinPrepHockey.net), who helped the Crusaders reach the Division 1 state final, was a first-team selection on the coaches’ All-State team, a first-team choice on the All-Badger West Conference team and a Joe Pavelski award finalist for top forward by WisconsinPrepHockey.net.

J.J. Wiebusch, sr., F, Madison Edgewood  Wiebusch (44-57-101), who helped lead the Crusaders to the Division 1 state title game, was a first-team selection on the coaches’ All-State team, a first-team pick on the All-Badger West team and a Joe Pavelski award finalist.

Kyle Rohrer, jr., F, Oregon  Rohrer (43-68-111) was a second-team selection on the coaches’ All-State team, a second-team choice on the All-Badger West team and a Joe Pavelski award finalist.

Nick Mast, sr., F, Sauk Prairie co-op  Mast (46-28-74) was a second-team selection on the coaches’ All-State team and a first-team pick on the All-Badger West team.

Aidan Lenz, sr., F, Madison Edgewood  Lenz (21-49-70) was a first-team choice on the coaches’ All-State team and a second-team choice on the All-Badger West team.

Reece Cordray, jr., F, Verona  Cordray (34-32-66) was a second-team choice on the coaches’ All-State team and a first-team selection on the All-Big Eight team.

Parker Murn, sr., D, Madison Edgewood  Murn (9-43-52) was a first-team selection on the coaches’ All-State team, a first-team pick on the All-Badger West team and a finalist for the Davis Drewiske award for top defenseman by WisconsinPrepHockey.net.

McCarthy Reed, sr., D, Waunakee  Reed (29-40-69) was a second-team choice on the coaches’ All-State team, a first-team pick on All-Badger East team and a finalist for the Davis Drewiske award.

Samuel Knight, sr., D, Madison Memorial  Knight (16-23-39) was an honorable-mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team, a first-team choice on the All-Big Eight team and the Big Eight player of the year.

Troy Tollefson, sr., D, Verona  Tollefson (4-11-15) was an honorable-mention pick on the coaches’ All-State team and a first-team selection on the All-Big Eight team.

Cooper Oakes, sr., GT, Reedsburg co-op  Oakes (19-7-0, 2.11 goals against, .923 save percentage, four shutouts) was a second-team choice on the coaches’ All-State team and a first-team pick on the All-Badger West team.

Rowan White, so., GT, Madison Edgewood  White (21-3-0, 1.72, .926, five shutouts) was an honorable-mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team and a second-team pick on the All-Badger West team.

Honorable mention 

Forwards – Andrew Jicha, so., Oregon; Luke Mast, jr., Sauk Prairie, co-op; Anthony Heinrichs, sr., Verona; David Emerich, sr., Waunakee; Jake Schaffner, jr., Janesville Craig/Janesville Parker; Brady Engelkes, so., Middleton; Pavel Rettig, sr., Waunakee; Tyler Steuck, jr., Janesville; Sammy Contrucci, sr., Madison Memorial; Davis Hamilton, sr., Sun Prairie; Evan Luxford, jr., Sun Prairie; Gannon Kligora, sr., Milton; Gavin Hearly, sr., Beaver Dam co-op; Bobby Shaw, sr., DeForest; Max Unitan, sr., Monona Grove.

Defensemen – Hakon Peterson, sr., Sauk Prairie co-op; Simeon Pommerening, sr., McFarland; Ryan Inman, sr., Middleton; Caden Feinstein, so., Madison Memorial; David Dina, so., Verona; Carson Lindell, sr., Verona; Connor Strasser, sr., Beaver Dam co-op; Brayden Olstad, sr., Waunakee; Grant Marsich, sr., Reedsburg co-op; Andrew Budzinski, sr., Madison Edgewood.

Goaltenders – Tyler Kreft, sr., Madison Memorial; Noah McCrary, sr., Sun Prairie; Cam Haynes, jr., Middleton; Owen Hebgen, sr., Verona; Alex Kaminsky, sr., DeForest; Logan Walmer, sr., Waunakee.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

