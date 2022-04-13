Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021-22 All-Area boys hockey team

Co-players of the year

Madison Edgewood senior forward Cody Menzel and Madison Edgewood senior forward J.J. Wiebusch.

Coach of the year

Pete Rothering, Madison Edgewood — Rothering led Edgewood to a 25-4 record, an undefeated Badger West Conference season and the league crown, and to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game. The Crusaders defeated Green Bay Notre Dame 3-1 in the state semifinals before falling to Hudson 6-2 in the title game.

First team

Cody Menzel, sr., F, Madison Edgewood — Menzel (50 goals, 49 assists, 99 points, according to WisconsinPrepHockey.net), who helped the Crusaders reach the Division 1 state final, was a first-team selection on the coaches’ All-State team, a first-team choice on the All-Badger West Conference team and a Joe Pavelski award finalist for top forward by WisconsinPrepHockey.net.

J.J. Wiebusch, sr., F, Madison Edgewood — Wiebusch (44-57-101), who helped lead the Crusaders to the Division 1 state title game, was a first-team selection on the coaches’ All-State team, a first-team pick on the All-Badger West team and a Joe Pavelski award finalist.

Kyle Rohrer, jr., F, Oregon — Rohrer (43-68-111) was a second-team selection on the coaches’ All-State team, a second-team choice on the All-Badger West team and a Joe Pavelski award finalist.

Nick Mast, sr., F, Sauk Prairie co-op — Mast (46-28-74) was a second-team selection on the coaches’ All-State team and a first-team pick on the All-Badger West team.

Aidan Lenz, sr., F, Madison Edgewood — Lenz (21-49-70) was a first-team choice on the coaches’ All-State team and a second-team choice on the All-Badger West team.

Reece Cordray, jr., F, Verona — Cordray (34-32-66) was a second-team choice on the coaches’ All-State team and a first-team selection on the All-Big Eight team.

Parker Murn, sr., D, Madison Edgewood — Murn (9-43-52) was a first-team selection on the coaches’ All-State team, a first-team pick on the All-Badger West team and a finalist for the Davis Drewiske award for top defenseman by WisconsinPrepHockey.net.

McCarthy Reed, sr., D, Waunakee — Reed (29-40-69) was a second-team choice on the coaches’ All-State team, a first-team pick on All-Badger East team and a finalist for the Davis Drewiske award.

Samuel Knight, sr., D, Madison Memorial — Knight (16-23-39) was an honorable-mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team, a first-team choice on the All-Big Eight team and the Big Eight player of the year.

Troy Tollefson, sr., D, Verona — Tollefson (4-11-15) was an honorable-mention pick on the coaches’ All-State team and a first-team selection on the All-Big Eight team.

Cooper Oakes, sr., GT, Reedsburg co-op — Oakes (19-7-0, 2.11 goals against, .923 save percentage, four shutouts) was a second-team choice on the coaches’ All-State team and a first-team pick on the All-Badger West team.

Rowan White, so., GT, Madison Edgewood — White (21-3-0, 1.72, .926, five shutouts) was an honorable-mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team and a second-team pick on the All-Badger West team.

Honorable mention

Forwards – Andrew Jicha, so., Oregon; Luke Mast, jr., Sauk Prairie, co-op; Anthony Heinrichs, sr., Verona; David Emerich, sr., Waunakee; Jake Schaffner, jr., Janesville Craig/Janesville Parker; Brady Engelkes, so., Middleton; Pavel Rettig, sr., Waunakee; Tyler Steuck, jr., Janesville; Sammy Contrucci, sr., Madison Memorial; Davis Hamilton, sr., Sun Prairie; Evan Luxford, jr., Sun Prairie; Gannon Kligora, sr., Milton; Gavin Hearly, sr., Beaver Dam co-op; Bobby Shaw, sr., DeForest; Max Unitan, sr., Monona Grove.

Defensemen – Hakon Peterson, sr., Sauk Prairie co-op; Simeon Pommerening, sr., McFarland; Ryan Inman, sr., Middleton; Caden Feinstein, so., Madison Memorial; David Dina, so., Verona; Carson Lindell, sr., Verona; Connor Strasser, sr., Beaver Dam co-op; Brayden Olstad, sr., Waunakee; Grant Marsich, sr., Reedsburg co-op; Andrew Budzinski, sr., Madison Edgewood.

Goaltenders – Tyler Kreft, sr., Madison Memorial; Noah McCrary, sr., Sun Prairie; Cam Haynes, jr., Middleton; Owen Hebgen, sr., Verona; Alex Kaminsky, sr., DeForest; Logan Walmer, sr., Waunakee.

