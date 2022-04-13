Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021-22 All-Area boys basketball team

Player of the year

Max Weisbrod, sr., DeForest.

Coach of the year

Dan Denniston, Marshall — Denniston led Marshall to its first state tournament appearance in 10 years. The Cardinals advanced to the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals, falling to eventual champion Manitowoc Roncalli 50-43.

First team

Max Weisbrod, 6-4, sr., G, DeForest – Weisbrod was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team and was a second-team choice on The Associated Press All-State team (which includes all divisions). He was a unanimous first-team all-conference pick and the player of the year in the Badger East. Weisbrod, a Northern Michigan commit, averaged 21.9 points, 7.7 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game, shot 50% from the field, 80.4% from the free throw line and 42.2% from 3-point distance and usually defended the opposing team’s top perimeter player for Badger East champion DeForest, which reached a Division 2 sectional semifinal. He was named top senior point guard by WisSports.net.

Jack Campion, 5-11, sr., G, Milton – Campion was a first-team selection on the WBCA Division 2 All-State team and a high honorable mention pick on the AP All-State team. He was a unanimous first-team all-conference choice in the Badger East. Campion averaged 16.8 points, five rebounds, 6.7 assists and two steals per game for Milton, which advanced to a Division 2 sectional semifinal.

Ben Olson, 6-4, sr., G/F, Sun Prairie – Olson was an honorable mention selection on the WBCA Division 1 All-State team and a high honorable mention choice on the AP All-State team. He was a first-team All-Big Eight Conference selection. He averaged 19.6 points for Sun Prairie, which advanced to a Division 1 sectional final. He had 33 points in Sun Prairie’s sectional semifinal overtime victory over Madison La Follette.

Craig Ward, 6-2, sr., G, Marshall – Ward was a first-team choice on the WBCA Division 4 All-State team and an honorable mention selection on the AP All-State team. He was a unanimous all-conference pick and the player of the year in the Capitol South. He averaged 21.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for Marshall, which advanced to the Division 4 state semifinals.

Gavyn Hurley, 6-5, jr., G/F, Middleton – Hurley was an honorable mention selection on the WBCA Division 1 All-State team and an honorable mention choice on the AP All-State team. He was a first-team all-conference pick and the player of the year in the Big Eight, averaging 16.6 points per game for Middleton, which reached a Division 1 sectional semifinal.

Carson Leuzinger, 6-0, sr., G, Monroe – Leuzinger was an honorable mention selection on the WBCA Division 2 All-State team and an honorable mention choice on the AP All-State team. He was a unanimous all-conference pick and the player of the year in the Badger West. Leuzinger, a UW-Stout commit, averaged 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for Badger West champion Monroe.

Honorable mention

Seniors – Brady Ring, Lodi; Andrew Keller, Waunakee; J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe; Ryne Panzer, Oregon; Deaken Bush, Oregon; Josh Jansen, DeForest, Nate Gapinski, Watertown; Joey Fuhremann, Waunakee; Camron Yahnke, Madison La Follette; Jacob Naber, Janesville Parker; Ta-Shun Pender, Madison West;

Cooper Roberts, Portage; Tom Balge, Watertown Luther Prep; Carson Syse, Belleville, Trevor Syse, Belleville; Dain Walter, New Glarus; Devin Brabender, Wisconsin Heights; Connor Coombs, Edgerton; Mason Miller, Evansville; Dayton Lasack, Deerfield; Brent Schmiesing, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose;

Colin Young, Madison Country Day; Brady Helbing, Beaver Dam; Drew Evans, Fort Atkinson; Gabriel McReynolds, Baraboo; Jackson Trudgeon, Madison Edgewood; Paul Matthews, Mount Horeb; Madden Thome, Mount Horeb; K’Shawn Gibbs, Madison La Follette; Massi Malterer, Madison East; J.R. Brown, Madison West; Da’ Marcus DeValk, Janesville Craig;

Logan Raffel, Middleton; Erik Alsaker, Lodi; Jaylen Montgomery, Lodi; Jack Fritz, Columbus; Mason Carthew, sr., Columbus; Reid Truschinski, Marshall; Cole Denniston, Marshall; Eugene Wolff, Waterloo.

Juniors – Arhman Lewis, Madison La Follette; A.J. Uttech, Columbus; Levi Birkholz, Lakeside Lutheran; A.C. Strok, New Glarus; Dadon Gillen, McFarland; Deven Kulp, McFarland; Cal Fisher, Deerfield; Brogan McIntyre, Milton; Al Deang, Madison Edgewood; Darius Chestnut, Sun Prairie;

Tre Miller, Janesville Parker; Aiden Klasky, Poynette; Andrew Ace, Belleville; Aidan Chislom, McFarland.

Sophomores – Sam Mickelson, Madison Memorial; Ty Fernholz, Stoughton; Quinton Lomack, Madison La Follette.

Freshmen – Clevon Easton Jr., Madison East; A.J. Bender, Lake Mills; Andrew Murphy, Verona; Matt Buckman, fr., Cambridge.

