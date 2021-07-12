2019: No. 28 — Ethan Small, LHP, Mississippi State University

Milwaukee's NL-best 96-67 record in 2018 left the Brewers with the No. 28 pick in the 2019 draft and for the first time during the Stearns era, the team selected a pitcher in the first round.

Small had just earned both Southeastern Conference and national pitcher of the year honors after posting a 1.93 ERA with 176 strikeouts over 107 innings in 18 starts. Milwaukee was impressed with Small's mid-90s fastball, along with a good curve and changeup, but also his ability to change his delivery in a way that throws off hitters' timing.

His development was slowed when the pandemic wiped out the 2020 Minor League season, but Small made a positive impression at spring training and landed a spot in the 2021 All-Star Futures game after posting a 0.86 ERA with 36 strikeouts in seven starts for the Timber Rattlers.