 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2018: No. 21 — Brice Turang, SS, Santiago High School (Calif.)
0 Comments

2018: No. 21 — Brice Turang, SS, Santiago High School (Calif.)

  • 0
Brice Turang

An unexpected challenge for a playoff spot in 2017 dropped the Brewers to No. 21 in the 2018 draft and Milwaukee used that pick on Turang, a high school shortstop who had committed to Louisiana State University.

Instead of joining LSU, Turang signed with Milwaukee, which gave him a $3.4 million signing bonus, and batted .283 with 18 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 42 games between the organizations' Rookie-level affiliates in Arizona and Helena.

Turang moved up to Class A Wisconsin in 2019 and earned Midwest League All-Star honors after slashing .287/.384/.376. His production dropped off after a promotion to Class A-Advanced Carolina but appears to be back on track this season with Biloxi, where he's batting .284 with 12 doubles and 30 RBIs in 55 games.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics