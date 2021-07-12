2017: No. 9 — Keston Hiura, 2B, UC-Irvine

Drafting in the top-10 for a second straight season, the rebuilding Brewers made something of a gamble with their first pick, selecting Hiura out of California-Irvine.

Hiura was considered one of the best offensive players in the draft that year after batting .442 with a .567 on-base percentage, earning Big West Conference Player of the Year honors as a junior, but thanks to an elbow injury, he hadn't played a single inning in the field during his final year at Irvine.

Despite the lack of a designated hitter in the National League, the Brewers were confident Hiura would be a capable infielder nonetheless and slowly worked him back into the field while his bat performed exactly as they had hoped as he slugged his way through five levels of the organization in his first three pro seasons.

Hiura was batting .329 with a 1.088 OPS when the Brewers called him up for the first time in 2019 and he put together a remarkable rookie season, batting .303 with 19 homers, 49 RBIs and a .938 OPS in 84 games.

Since then, though, Hiura has struggled to duplicate that success. He hit just .212 last season while leading the NL with 85 strikeouts. He's slumped so much this season that he's been demoted to Class AAA Nashville twice and went into the break batting .168 with four homers and a .573 OPS.