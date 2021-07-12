2017: No. 34 — Tristen Lutz, OF, James Martin Senior High (Texas)

Like this season, the Brewers had two first-round picks thanks to a selection in the first phase of the competitive balance round and the team used it to select Lutz, who they paid an above-slot-value $2.3 million bonus to pass on a commitment to play at the University of Texas.
Lutz got off to an impressive start, batting .333 for Rookie League Helena but followed that by batting .245 for Wisconsin in 2018 and .255 in 2019. He spent last season at the alternate training site to continue his development and began 2021 at Biloxi, where he's batting .202 with seven home runs and a .682 OPS in 45 games.