2016: No. 5 — Corey Ray, OF, University of Louisville

Milwaukee's first pick under Stearns was expected to move quickly through the organization based on his offensive production at Louisville, where he batted .318 with 27 home runs and 79 stolen bases over three seasons.

Ray's road to the majors, though, hasn't gone smoothly. He was named the Southern League MVP after batting .238 with 27 home runs, 74 RBIs and 37 stolen bases for Class AA Biloxi in 2018 but because of injuries, was limited to just 53 games for AAA San Antonio in 2019 when he batted just .188.

The Brewers added Ray to their 60-man player pool during the pandemic last season but he never left the team's alternate training site after fellow outfielder Tyrone Taylor performed so well Milwaukee had no choice but to promote him to the big leagues.

Stearns, manager Craig Counsell and the rest of the Brewers' staff are still high on Ray but with a surplus of outfielders both in the organization and the major league level, the Chicago native could find himself mentioned in trade rumors over the next few weeks.