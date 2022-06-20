 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2008

Danica Patrick, Helio Castroneves

American Danica Patrick of Andretti Green Racing poses with her trophy as the second place finisher, Brazil's Helio Castroneves of Team Penske, shows his trophy on the podium after winning Bridgestone Indy Japan 300 mile auto race April 20, 2008, in Motegi, northeast of Tokyo. 

Danica Patrick wins the Japan 300 to become the first female victor in the top level of American open-wheel racing.

