20 – 2021: Las Vegas Bowl: UW vs. Arizona State

Vegas is a good place to spend some time between the holidays and accessible for UW fans on the West Coast. Other than that, what is there that makes this game exciting? Certainly not the opponent, a shady program whose best player will be skipping the game to prepare for the NFL draft. Plus, flights are ridiculously expensive out of the Madison area and kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT. Sin City? More like Snooze City.