2. YOUNG AND IMPRESSIONABLE

Jake Luton (above) promised not to be too wide-eyed, but how could he not be? The Jaguars' rookie sixth-round pick is set to make his second start at quarterback, and across the field will be Aaron Rodgers, a future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

“It's pretty surreal. He's a guy I have a lot of respect for, was a big fan of growing up and a huge fan of his game,” the 24-year-old Luton said at midweek. "A lot of things that he does, no one else really can do. He's a wizard with the football in a lot of ways. Like I said, a lot of respect for him. It'll be really exciting to get out there and get to play ball against him.”

A sixth-round pick from Oregon State, Luton threw for 304 yards and a touchdown and ran for another late TD as the Jaguars nearly rallied to beat the Houston Texans last Sunday in his first start in place of an injured Gardner Minshew. One goal for Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine will be to overwhelm Luton with looks so he’s not sure what’s coming, but Pettine warned that the focus can’t solely be on Luton.

“For sure, I think you need to do some things that will confuse a young guy that maybe you wouldn’t get away with with a veteran,” Pettine explained. “But you don’t want to overdo that, and you don’t want that to be the basis of your plan. I think this kid’s an NFL quarterback and he showed that last week that he can make a lot of the throws. He’s got a big arm, he’s a good athlete, scrambled for a touchdown late in the game. We’re not just chalking it up as, ‘Hey, he’s a rookie quarterback and we just have to get inside of his head.’ It’s the old cliché: It’s not about them. It’s about us.”