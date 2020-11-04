2. YEAR 2 JUMP

Last year, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan watched from afar — and then twice from up close — as his buddy Matt LaFleur (above) went through the same first-year challenges with his offensive scheme in Green Bay as Shanahan had during his first season in San Francisco. And frankly, he’s a little jealous that in Year 2, LaFleur has had a future Pro Football Hall of Famer at the controls of his offense in Aaron Rodgers, while his injury-plagued 49ers went through three starting quarterbacks in 2018 en route to a 4-12 finish.

Of course, that set the stage for the Niners’ run to Super Bowl LIV last year, and Shanahan sees some of the same telltale signs in the Packers’ progress — signs that aren’t obscured like the progress his 2018 made offensively amid those quarterback injuries. In fact, he sees more similarities to what the Atlanta Falcons did in 2016, when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator, LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach and Matt Ryan won the NFL MVP award.