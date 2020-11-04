2. YEAR 2 JUMP

Last year, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan watched from afar — and then twice from up close — as his buddy Matt LaFleur (above) went through the same first-year challenges with his offensive scheme in Green Bay as Shanahan had during his first season in San Francisco. And frankly, he’s a little jealous that in Year 2, LaFleur has had a future Pro Football Hall of Famer at the controls of his offense in Aaron Rodgers, while his injury-plagued 49ers went through three starting quarterbacks in 2018 en route to a 4-12 finish.
Of course, that set the stage for the Niners’ run to Super Bowl LIV last year, and Shanahan sees some of the same telltale signs in the Packers’ progress — signs that aren’t obscured like the progress his 2018 made offensively amid those quarterback injuries. In fact, he sees more similarities to what the Atlanta Falcons did in 2016, when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator, LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach and Matt Ryan won the NFL MVP award.
“You get your system implemented, and then you start to build. Which Matt does, but then he gets a little bit of continuity with the guys,” Shanahan explained. “Watching Aaron go through his whole first year, learning Matt’s system and Matt learning what was different about it, which he got in for Aaron, and then watching them come into their second year together, that to me is the big deal.
“That’s similar to what we went through in Atlanta with Matt Ryan. You do a lot of good things the first year, but when you get a whole year together and you go in and just take off the second year when you kind of got the same guys. That’s when guys really start jelling and playing with a clear mind. You can see that definitely with their quarterback.”
