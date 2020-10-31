2. WINDS OF CHANGE

The local forecast for Green Bay is calling for a high of 38 degrees and northwest winds of 25 mph, gusting to as much as 40 or 45 mph, which could wreak havoc with the Packers’ passing game.

“That’s something that is definitely in the front of our minds in terms of it’s hard to throw the ball in 40 mph winds,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “Certainly that could be something that alters some plans.”

While quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ strong arm and big hands have allowed his throws to cut through gusty winds at Lambeau Field before, there have also been times where the gusts were too strong to handle. Rodgers said the wind is a greater factor obviously on down-the-field throws. He said he would prefer north-south winds — the field at Lambeau runs north and south, so that would mean throwing directly into or with the wind — and that wind has been less of a factor in the years since the south end zone was enclosed by the upper deck at that end of the stadium.