2. WHICH MITCH?

Benched in favor of Nick Foles amid the Bears' 5-1 start, former first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky (above) reclaimed his starting job just in time to run into the Packers, who made it a long night for him. Trubisky finished the night 26 of 46 for 242 yards with three touchdowns, two interceptions, three sacks and 74.7 passer rating, but even those numbers were misleading as two garbage-time touchdown drives inflated them. Through three quarters, Trubisky had completed 13 of 25 passes for 130 yards with a touchdown and two INTs (47.1 rating).

During the Bears’ three-game winning streak since, though, Trubisky has shown glimpses of why he was once the No. 2 overall pick. In those three wins, he’s completed 63 of 89 passes (70.8%) for 734 yards with six touchdowns, two interceptions and five sacks (108.5 rating).

“I think you’re seeing a guy that’s playing with a lot of confidence,” LaFleur said. “I think they’ve done a hell of a job of really incorporating and staying committed to the run game and having all the play-actions (and) keepers off of their run game. They’re really firing on all cylinders right now.”