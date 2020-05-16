2. WATT

2. WATT

J.J. Watt, Derek Watt

Other families have had three brothers play in the NFL, but no family has done it better than the Watts. The Pewaukee natives played at UW — J.J. (above left) and T.J. were all-Americans — before embarking on their NFL careers. A defensive end for the Houston Texans, J.J. is a three-time NFL defensive player of the year and a five-time first-team All-Pro. He was Sports Illustrated's Co-Sportsperson of the Year in 2017 after he raised $37 million to help Houston recover after Hurricane Harvey. T.J. made first-team All-Pro at outside linebacker last season, his third in the NFL. Derek (above right) is a sturdy blocking fullback who will join T.J. on the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

