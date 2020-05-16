Other families have had three brothers play in the NFL, but no family has done it better than the Watts. The Pewaukee natives played at UW — J.J. (above left) and T.J. were all-Americans — before embarking on their NFL careers. A defensive end for the Houston Texans, J.J. is a three-time NFL defensive player of the year and a five-time first-team All-Pro. He was Sports Illustrated's Co-Sportsperson of the Year in 2017 after he raised $37 million to help Houston recover after Hurricane Harvey. T.J. made first-team All-Pro at outside linebacker last season, his third in the NFL. Derek (above right) is a sturdy blocking fullback who will join T.J. on the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.