2. TALKING TURNOVERS

Speaking of those Eagles’ turnovers, quarterback Carson Wentz (above) has been particularly generous, having thrown 15 interceptions and coughed up 10 fumbles, losing four of them. While the injury-ravaged offensive line has been an issue to be sure, Wentz’s regression has been alarming — even with some issues at the receiver positions early in the year.
“I could probably narrow it down to maybe three things that are pretty specific,” Pederson replied when asked why his team has struggled. “One, I would say the amount of injuries that we’ve had in the offensive line. It starts there. Two, the turnovers, just not taking care of the football, lack of discipline by us. And then three, just overall execution. We’ve had some young guys playing at the skill spots, and they’re having some growing pains with them right now.”
Wentz comes to town just as the Packers defense has started taking the ball away with regularity. After managing just seven takeaways in the first seven games of the season — tied for the fewest in the NFL — the defense has forced eight turnovers in the last four games, tied for the third-most over that span.
“As we get more and more confident, and more and more ball aware, I think they’re going to keep coming and flowing in,” safety Adrian Amos said. “Everybody’s getting a little bit more comfortable. Everybody is flying around a little bit faster. Everybody is a little bit more on page and it’s just building each and every week. (With Wentz), we have to be ball aware. We have to go in there with the intent to take the ball away. It’s on us to try to force takeaways and then if something comes to us, we have to capitalize. It has to be our mindset to go in there and force them.”
The Packers had success against Chicago’s up-and-down Mitchell Trubisky last week, and Wentz seems to be in a similar rut. While defensive coordinator Mike Pettine isn’t telling his guys how great the Philadelphia offense is, he also doesn’t want his crew to be overconfident.
“We don't try to hide anything from our guys. We show them all of it, and certainly we don't have to look any further than last year's film when he came in here and they got after us and he played well,” Pettine said, referring to the Eagles’ 34-27 win last season at Lambeau Field, where Wentz threw for an economical 160 yards and three touchdowns (113.5 rating). “I know they've had their struggles, but as a defense we run paranoid. We always have to assume we're going to get the other team's best. Hey, if they're not playing at that level, that's great.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!