2. TALKING TURNOVERS

Speaking of those Eagles’ turnovers, quarterback Carson Wentz (above) has been particularly generous, having thrown 15 interceptions and coughed up 10 fumbles, losing four of them. While the injury-ravaged offensive line has been an issue to be sure, Wentz’s regression has been alarming — even with some issues at the receiver positions early in the year.

“I could probably narrow it down to maybe three things that are pretty specific,” Pederson replied when asked why his team has struggled. “One, I would say the amount of injuries that we’ve had in the offensive line. It starts there. Two, the turnovers, just not taking care of the football, lack of discipline by us. And then three, just overall execution. We’ve had some young guys playing at the skill spots, and they’re having some growing pains with them right now.”

Wentz comes to town just as the Packers defense has started taking the ball away with regularity. After managing just seven takeaways in the first seven games of the season — tied for the fewest in the NFL — the defense has forced eight turnovers in the last four games, tied for the third-most over that span.