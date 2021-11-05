2. TAKE IT ON THE RUN

Aaron Jones (above) was candid about what the Packers offense, without Rodgers and with Love under center, will need from him and fellow running back AJ Dillon: More.
“I mean, we’ve got other players around us as well who are very capable and are going to help us as well. So it’s not all just on me and AJ,” Jones said. “But I do feel like we do have to step up a little bit."
The dynamic backfield duo has done that all season, or at least anytime head coach/offensive play-caller Matt LaFleur has stayed committed to the run. LaFleur went away from them during the team’s Oct. 24 win against Washington and its worst-ranked pass defense, but with the team’s top three wide receivers — Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard — out last week against Arizona, the Packers leaned heavily on Jones and Dillon and they delivered, combining for 137 rushing yards and 188 total yards from scrimmage.
Look for LaFleur to lean heavily on that pair again to take some pressure off Love against a Kansas City defense that hasn’t been very good against the pass (ranking 29th in the league, allowing 391.5 passing yards per game) but hasn’t exactly set the world on fire against the run, either (22nd in rushing yards allowed per game at 121.8, and 28th in yards allowed per rush at 4.64).
“We always prepare in the running back room to be the spark. I talk about that a lot. It’s what we say,” Dillon said. “Sometimes, it might come out of the receiver room or special teams or wherever, but we’re always prepared for one of us to break loose, stay ahead of the chains and get the offense going. If we can do that in the running back room, then we’ll be off to a good start.”