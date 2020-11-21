2. SPECIAL CHALLENGE

If Matt LaFleur said it once, he must’ve said it a dozen times during the course of the week: Indianapolis’ special-teams units are as good as it gets.

“This is probably the best unit to date that we’ve faced, and I think that’s a big-time credit to just the roster that they've built there,” LaFleur said. “They’re very deep, and there’s a lot of athleticism and size and speed on that roster. … We’re going to have to have our best performance of the season on special teams and our guys know that. It will be a great challenge for us.”

Not only are the Colts loaded with strong, fast tacklers on their coverage units, which could spell trouble for a Packers return game that has done next to nothing all season, but they deploy two of the more explosive returners in the league in kickoff returner Isaiah Rodgers (above), who has a 101-yard touchdown this season, and Nyheim Hines, who is averaging 8.9 yards per punt return.

The Packers, meanwhile, gave up a 91-yard punt return for a touchdown last week against the Jaguars and had a JK Scott punt blocked earlier this season.

“This is a really, really good unit,” Packers special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga said. “As far as the number of linebackers they play with (on coverage and return units) and the returners and those things, it’s definitely been the most complete unit that I’ve seen so far. They definitely have our guys’ attention.”