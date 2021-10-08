2. SON-IN-LAW

Bengals coach Zac Taylor (above), like LaFleur, was one of the wunderkind, did-you-work-for-Sean McVay head-coaching hires in 2019. But while LaFleur’s first two Packers teams went a combined 26-6 and reached the NFC Championship Game in each of his first two NFL seasons, Taylor, who worked closely with LaFleur under McVay on the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coaching staff in 2017, saw his first two Bengals teams go a combined 6-25-1, putting him on the hot seat entering this season.
But Taylor, the son-in-law of former Packers head coach Mike Sherman, has gotten his team off to a 3-1 start behind quarterback Joe Burrow, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick, and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. The former teammates at LSU have been the NFL’s best downfield duo, with Chase leading all NFL rookie receivers in receiving yards (297), yards per catch (17.5) and touchdown receptions (four). Burrow, meanwhile, is completing 72.9% of his passes for 988 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions (113.8 passer rating).
The Bengals’ start has the 38-year-old Taylor, who was the Rams’ assistant wide receivers coach in 2017 and their quarterbacks coach in 2018 before getting the Bengals job, looking like a smart hire — something LaFleur, who was the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2017, already believed.
“First and foremost, he’s a great person. He’s a guy that I’ll always root for — except for this week,” LaFleur said. “I have a lot of respect for him, in terms of how he sees the game, his work ethic, his ability to communicate, not only with the coaches but the players. I thought he did an outstanding job for us in the one year I was with him in L.A., and it wasn’t a shock to me that he got a head coaching job. I think he’s done a really nice job with his football team. You see the growth, watching them this year.”
Asked about facing the team his father-in-law coached from 2000 through 2005 and that is now coached by his friend, Taylor shared a conversation he and LaFleur had during the offseason, while quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future with the franchise was murky.
Rodgers played his rookie year for Sherman.
“I remember talking to LaFleur, I think in training camp, and he said something about, ‘I don’t even know when we play you guys.’ And I said, ‘Week 5,’” Taylor recounted. “And he said, ‘How do you know that?’ I said, ‘Because I saw what was going on with your quarterback and I was hoping that by Week 5 he wouldn’t be there.’ But he is, so we’ll have to deal with him.”