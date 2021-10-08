2. SON-IN-LAW

Bengals coach Zac Taylor (above), like LaFleur, was one of the wunderkind, did-you-work-for-Sean McVay head-coaching hires in 2019. But while LaFleur’s first two Packers teams went a combined 26-6 and reached the NFC Championship Game in each of his first two NFL seasons, Taylor, who worked closely with LaFleur under McVay on the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coaching staff in 2017, saw his first two Bengals teams go a combined 6-25-1, putting him on the hot seat entering this season.

But Taylor, the son-in-law of former Packers head coach Mike Sherman, has gotten his team off to a 3-1 start behind quarterback Joe Burrow, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick, and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. The former teammates at LSU have been the NFL’s best downfield duo, with Chase leading all NFL rookie receivers in receiving yards (297), yards per catch (17.5) and touchdown receptions (four). Burrow, meanwhile, is completing 72.9% of his passes for 988 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions (113.8 passer rating).

The Bengals’ start has the 38-year-old Taylor, who was the Rams’ assistant wide receivers coach in 2017 and their quarterbacks coach in 2018 before getting the Bengals job, looking like a smart hire — something LaFleur, who was the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2017, already believed.