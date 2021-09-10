2. SLOT MACHINES

Now reunited by a summer trade at the quarterback’s behest, the last time Rodgers and veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb played a game together as teammates, it was the 2018 regular-season finale, and Packers team photographer captured the two sharing a pregame hug. While Rodgers’ face was obscured, Cobb was clearly in tears.

“Luckily his face was captured in that picture because mine was doing the same kind of ugly cry face,” Rodgers confessed. “He's obviously really happy to be back. (I’ve) been spending a lot of time with him and his awesome wife (Aiyda) and their two young kids, so it's just really special to have him back. He's definitely not taking it for granted and savoring every single moment.”

Cobb, coincidentally, made his NFL debut against the Saints in the 2011 season opener at Lambeau Field, when he scored a pair of touchdowns — on a 108-yard kickoff return and a 32-yard catch-and-run — to beat the Saints, 42-34. Now 31, Cobb gives the Packers something they haven’t had during LaFleur’s first two seasons in charge: A true slot receiver, although he’s expected to share time there with his rookie protégé (Amari Rodgers) while Davante Adams and Allen Lazard will also see time there.

“We’re going to use him in the rotation. I don’t want to wear him out. This is a long season,” LaFleur said. “Obviously those two (Cobb and Amari Rodgers) are more suited to go in the slot, but it doesn’t mean they can’t go outside. And certainly, we’re going to continue to move Davante around. I think Allen has done some great job for us in the slot as well.”