2. SAVAGE LOVE

With three interceptions in the past two games — and what might’ve been the best game of his career last week against Philadelphia, when he had an interception, a quarterback hit, a pass breakup and two solo tackles in the Packers’ 30-16 victory — second-year safety Darnell Savage (above) appears to be coming into his own after an up-and-down rookie season last year. The second of the Packers’ two first-round picks last year, Savage had two interceptions in 14 games in 2019.
“To me I think opportunity — when the ball comes his way, he has the ability to go get it out of the air — and then being a little bit more consistent,” defensive backs coach Jerry Gray replied when asked what the difference has been in Savage’s game this season. “We’re looking for a guy that’s going to do what he’s supposed to do all the time. We know that’s kind of hard to do, but when you’re consistent, you’ll make your plays, and if you’re hunting down plays, it’s hard to be right all the time.
“I thought the last three or four weeks, he’s been very consistent, doing what he’s supposed to do, understanding what we’re trying to get him to do, and then being patient enough to make your plays when they come your way and not try to force the issue. I think that’s the biggest difference.”
Savage also seemed to be hampered throughout the second half of last season by an ankle injury, and he admitted at times he was pressing late last year — and again this season.
“I do put so much pressure on myself that I was getting to a point where it’s like, ‘When’s my play going to come?’” Savage said. “I feel like I’ve really settled in and just trusted the process and trusted myself. I’m going to keep doing that and hopefully we keep getting the same results.”
