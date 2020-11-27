2. RUNNING ON EMPTY

Matt LaFleur was crystal clear: The Packers have to get back to running the ball productively.
In the first seven games, the Packers averaged 128.9 yards per game. In the Packers’ last three games, they’ve averaged 85.7.
Running back Aaron Jones (above) has played in all three of those last three games since returning from a calf injury, but his production has been limited: He has carried 38 times for 145 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.7 carries and 48.3 yards per game the last three weeks after averaging 15 carries, 77.8 yards and one touchdown per game in the first five games before his injury.
LaFleur insisted there are a host of reasons for the reduced productivity, taking the blame himself for his play-calling and not having what he called good “run solutions” built into his calls, but the execution has been an issue as well, as has Aaron Rodgers’ decisions to check out of run plays and into passing plays based on the defensive look with perhaps more frequency than the Packers would want.
“There’s so much that goes into it,” LaFleur explained. “Are we asking our players to go against the best looks? Are we scheming it up to give them the best opportunity? But I think it’s just more or less getting all 11 guys on the same page, making sure that everybody’s executing their responsibility. If one guy’s a little bit off, or we’re a little bit off on a combination block, or maybe our back’s track’s a little bit off, they don’t press it to the line of scrimmage, then your running game’s not going to be as effective.
“For us to be at our best offensively, we’ve got to get the run game going. Those are explosive players. We’ve got to give them the touches.”
