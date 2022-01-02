2. ROSTER JUGGLING

The phrase of the week for the Packers was “contingency plans.” With their worst COVID-19 outbreak in full effect — the team managed to avoid being ravaged by the virus last season — players were going on and coming off the various COVID-19 reserve lists all week long and there could be more game-day activations coming thanks to the NFL’s altered return-to-play protocols, which now allow players to return from isolation after only five days.

So whether it was on defense (where cornerbacks Kevin King and Shemar Jean-Charles came back late in the week after missing last week’s game), on special teams (where punter Corey Bojorquez was activated Saturday after Green Bay brought in punters for tryouts) or on offense (where the tight end position was especially in flux), the coaches were prepping various game plans based on who might or might not be available.

How effectively those game plans can be executed — by whoever’s in the lineup — will be a major factor in the game.

“This whole year has been very unique. Obviously the COVID world out there is wild,” Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (above) said. “It's been very fluid. I mean, we've had so many different things that have been placed upon us, whether it be the quarantines, losing guys, just kind of everything that we've done. We're going to have to be able to adapt and I think for us, as coaches, we’ve got to prepare for everything. The guys that are going to be there, the guys that might not be there, we want to take advantage of whoever we have available for the game. That has been a little bit of a roller coaster.”