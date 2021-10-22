2. RED ZONE BLUES — OR YELLOWS?

The Packers defense looks pretty good on the NFL’s weekly statistical rankings — the unit entered Week 7’s games ranked fifth in the 32-team NFL in total defense (315 yards per game) and 13th in scoring defense (22.7 points per game) — but a remarkably ugly stat still hung over defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s guys: Allowing opponents to score touchdowns on all 15 of their forays inside the Green Bay 20-yard line, making the Packers the first team in at least the last 40 years that failed to get a single red-zone stop in the first six games of a season.

The streak actually extends back to last season, when Mike Pettine was the defensive coordinator, but Barry’s group has taken it to an unprecedented level, and the narrative is undercutting the success the unit has had of late in other areas of the field.

“We’re going to stay after it. I don’t know any NFL team in the league that doesn’t emphasize that during the week. And it’s a huge emphasis for us,” Barry said. “We’ve got to win downs and get off the field and hold them to field-goal attempts.”

But as Barry, defensive backs coach Jerry Gray and defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery all pointed out late in the week, there’s a troubling contributing factor to the defense’s red-zone ineptitude: Penalties.