2. POINTS GALORE

The Titans come into the game leading the NFL in scoring with 436 points this season — one more than the Kansas City Chiefs and two more than the Packers — so with two of the NFL’s three highest-scoring teams on the same field, it’s logical to assume this will be a high-scoring shootout. While the defenses will have something to say about that — Tennessee came into the week ranked 27th in total defense and tied for 21st in scoring defense; the Packers came in eighth in total defense and tied for 14th in scoring defense — the Packers offense understands it could need to light up the Lambeau Field scoreboard.

“I mean, I think every game we really want to outscore the opponent. We trust our defense, but we really want to score every time we get it,” Rodgers said. “I think there’s been games where we’ve been close to that. We’ve really gotten on a roll. It just comes down to us, our performance. A lot of times we’re our own biggest enemy. We’re getting in our own way, whether it’s missed assignments, mental errors, bad throws or routes.

“The way we started last week, we were 4-for-4 on third down, scored in the red zone and then obviously we were 1-for-8 after that. And that hurt us. We couldn’t get drives going, we sputtered out of the gate in the second half. If we just tighten up some things, I think we should be back to normal what we need to do.”