2. PICK YOUR POISON

“If they’re both playing, you can’t really go away from (them),” Rodgers said. “They’re stud players. I mean, Garrett has had just a fantastic season. He’s got to be mentioned as Defensive Player of the Year, in that conversation. He’s just a monster. He’s a fantastic player. He legitimately has gold jacket possibilities in his future if he keeps playing the way he’s playing for a few more years. Clowney has been a specimen since he got in the league, and we played against him a few times over the years. Fantastic player. Just stud, long, athletic, smart. You have to try to find a way to slow them down a little bit, but it’s going to be a physical game, you know that, when those two guys are on the field.”