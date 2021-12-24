2. PICK YOUR POISON

Green Bay’s depleted offensive line will once again start its third-string left tackle (Yosh Nijman) and second-string right tackle (Dennis Kelly), and while no one was going to say it out loud, the Packers have to be thankful that Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (above), if he plays, won’t be at 100% after suffering a groin injury on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. Because by LaFleur’s own admission, Garrett is a field-tilter of the highest order.
“He’s one of the best. I would have to put him right there with (Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle) Aaron Donald and you can make an argument (about) who’s more of a game wrecker,” LaFleur said. “Both those guys are just unbelievably physically gifted and they're relentless. There’s a play I was watching and I saw him take on a chip from the tight end and beat that. Then the tackle. He beat him. Then the back was there and he beat him and sacked the quarterback. So, those plays show up all over the tape. He’s a guy you have to account for on every play because he can single-handedly take over a game and wreck a game.”
The Browns brought in Jadeveon Clowney to line up opposite Garrett, and while Clowney has only five sacks compared to Garrett’s 15, it does create a big problem for offenses that they both can get after the quarterback. That’ll make how Nijman and Kelly play one of the biggest keys to the game.
“If they’re both playing, you can’t really go away from (them),” Rodgers said. “They’re stud players. I mean, Garrett has had just a fantastic season. He’s got to be mentioned as Defensive Player of the Year, in that conversation. He’s just a monster. He’s a fantastic player. He legitimately has gold jacket possibilities in his future if he keeps playing the way he’s playing for a few more years. Clowney has been a specimen since he got in the league, and we played against him a few times over the years. Fantastic player. Just stud, long, athletic, smart. You have to try to find a way to slow them down a little bit, but it’s going to be a physical game, you know that, when those two guys are on the field.”