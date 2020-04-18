2. Paul Hornung, RB, Notre Dame (No. 1, 1957)

The Golden Boy, as Hornung was famously known, was also the man who made the famed Lombardi Sweep go. The legendary coach called him “the greatest player I ever coached" and "the best all-around back ever to play football" because he did everything during that era as a runner, passer and kicker. And while Jim Taylor carried more frequently than Hornung did when they shared the Packers backfield, it was Hornung who usually toted the rock on the power sweep.

The 1956 Heisman Trophy winner had his best seasons in 1959, ’60 and ’61, when he led the NFL in scoring each year and earned the NFL MVP award in 1961, the year he led the Packers to a 37-0 demolishing of the New York Giants — while on Christmas leave from the Army — in the NFL title game. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986, Hornung’s celebrity went far beyond his on-field greatness. As teammate Jerry Kramer is fond of saying, “He was always the star of our team, even after he stopped being the best player.”