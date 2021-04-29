2. Packers trade QB Brett Favre to New York Jets for a conditional pick in 2009 draft

After retiring in March 2008 following an NFC Championship Game loss to the New York Giants to end his 16th season in Green Bay, Brett Favre returned to Green Bay during training camp, claiming he wanted his old job back. Whether that was true or not given the rival Minnesota Vikings’ attempts to woo him to join their team — the Packers later accused the Vikings of tampering with Favre, although the NFL did not find enough evidence of that to punish the team — it created a circus throughout the early weeks of camp.

That circus included fans shouting profanities at Rodgers, organizing petitions to try to force the team to keep Favre, and a divided fan base whose loyalty was split between the legendary Favre and the up-and-coming Rodgers, who’d flashed his talent in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys during the previous season after Favre suffered an elbow injury. The ugliness reached its nadir during Family Night, when Rodgers was loudly booed by fans in attendance as Favre, who the team would not allow to enter the locker room, watched it all unfold from a Lambeau Field suite.