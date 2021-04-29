2. Packers trade QB Brett Favre to New York Jets for a conditional pick in 2009 draft

After retiring in March 2008 following an NFC Championship Game loss to the New York Giants to end his 16th season in Green Bay, Brett Favre returned to Green Bay during training camp, claiming he wanted his old job back. Whether that was true or not given the rival Minnesota Vikings’ attempts to woo him to join their team — the Packers later accused the Vikings of tampering with Favre, although the NFL did not find enough evidence of that to punish the team — it created a circus throughout the early weeks of camp.
That circus included fans shouting profanities at Rodgers, organizing petitions to try to force the team to keep Favre, and a divided fan base whose loyalty was split between the legendary Favre and the up-and-coming Rodgers, who’d flashed his talent in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys during the previous season after Favre suffered an elbow injury. The ugliness reached its nadir during Family Night, when Rodgers was loudly booed by fans in attendance as Favre, who the team would not allow to enter the locker room, watched it all unfold from a Lambeau Field suite.
In the end, Thompson traded Favre to the Jets, trying to keep him away from NFC rivals by dealing him to the AFC. Favre, of course, then engineered his way out of the Big Apple with another faux retirement and played two more seasons with the Vikings, almost leading their 2009 squad to the Super Bowl before a heartbreaking interception led to an overtime NFC Championship Game loss to New Orleans.
Through it all, Thompson stuck to his belief in Rodgers, who rewarded that faith with the Super Bowl XLV title.
“This is in many ways sad that this is where it came to. At the end of the day though, I think all parties involved felt like it was the best solution to a very difficult situation,” Thompson said the day after the trade went through. "Hopefully we can do things going forward that maybe people will not remember that.
“When the trade papers actually came and I was going to sign it, which would be my job, I almost wanted someone else to sign it.”