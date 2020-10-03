2. ON THE OFFENSIVE

No team in the NFL has scored as may points as the Packers (122), and no team in the league has given up as many points as the Falcons (108). Even with injury concerns at wide receiver, where No. 2 receiver Allen Lazard (core muscle injury) is out and No. 1 wideout Davante Adams (hamstring) is not guaranteed to return, the Falcons’ secondary struggles set the stage for another offensive explosion by the Packers.

Not only is the Falcons defense ranked 28th in the 32-team NFL in opponent passer rating, the secondary will be without its top two corners, with first-round pick A.J. Terrell on the COVID-19 reserve list and Darqueze Dennard on injured reserve.

“There’s no magic being done out there. It’s not realistic to think we’ll have 40 (points) every game, but it’s not unrealistic to think we can do it either,” Adams said at midweek. “It’s tough to make things like that happen because I feel like we play against some pretty good football teams. (But) we’ve played against some really good teams so far, and we’ve made it happen.

“The mentality is always going to be to go out and try to make sure we hit that number. But more so, it’s the quality of play. But we already know we can do it. We’ve done it three games in a row. I feel like it’s very doable.”