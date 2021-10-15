2. NO FUN FOR TONYAN

No one would be happier to see Pro Bowl left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins back in action after missing the last three games than tight end Robert Tonyan (above), whose route-running opportunities have been impacted by needing to stay in and provide extra pass protection by chipping edge rushers to help out the offensive line before going out to catch passes.

Although there are other reasons Tonyan comes into the game with only nine receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown — after catching 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 TDs a year ago — his assistance in protection is the biggest factor, according to LaFleur.

“If you look at some of the things that we’ve done the last few weeks to help alleviate some of the pressure up front, we’ve been using those guys more in chip roles,” LaFleur explained. “It’s just hard, unless you’re getting delayed outlets in the flat, it’s hard to get as involved in the passing game.

“That says a lot about him in terms of just his willingness to buy into the total team concept, because it doesn’t come easily. I know he wants his targets, and certainly we’d love to get him the football. But we’ve had to use him unfortunately in some other ways over the last couple weeks.”