2. NEEDING MORE TAE

In the four games he’s played over that five-week stretch, Adams has been targeted an average of 9.3 times per game — a number skewed by the 14 targets he got from Love, who completed only six passes for 42 yards to him and put him in harm’s way a few times with inaccurate throws. With Rodgers back in the lineup against Seattle, Adams caught seven passes on 11 targets for 78 yards, but 34 of those yards came on one play. His other six receptions totaled just 44 yards, and Rodgers nearly got Adams’ clock cleaned on his first pass of the game when he led his star wideout into a dangerous hard hit across the middle.

Asked at midweek how to get the offense revved up, Adams acknowledged absences have been a factor — “Obviously, having people, me missing time and then ’12,’ then whoever (else) having to miss a game, it makes it tough,” he said — but Adams suggested he and the offensive coaches need to get back to making in-game alterations that use the information they glean from what defenses are doing to take him away to find alternative ways to get the ball to him.