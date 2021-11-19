2. NEEDING MORE TAE

The Packers entered the Week 11 games ranked 20th in the 32-team NFL in total offense (339.4 yards per game), 19th in passing (230.1 yards per game), 12th in third-down efficiency (40.5% conversion rate), 25th in red-zone efficiency (53.9% touchdown rate) and 19th in scoring (21.6 points per game). While there are a bevy of reasons for those numbers — all of which are way down from last season, when the Packers led the league in scoring and were among the best teams in NFL history in the red zone — first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams’ limited involvement of late hasn’t helped.
Since catching 11 passes on 16 targets for a career-high 206 yards with a touchdown in the Packers’ Oct. 10 win at Cincinnati, Adams has just 23 receptions on 37 targets for 285 yards and one touchdown in the last five weeks. Even with the extenuating circumstances he’s endured — missing the team’s Oct. 28 win at Arizona after contracting COVID-19, and playing with backup quarterback Jordan Love in a Nov. 7 loss at Kansas City while Aaron Rodgers was out with COVID-19 — the bottom line is that the best wide receiver in football isn’t getting the ball enough to tilt the field the way he normally does.
In the four games he’s played over that five-week stretch, Adams has been targeted an average of 9.3 times per game — a number skewed by the 14 targets he got from Love, who completed only six passes for 42 yards to him and put him in harm’s way a few times with inaccurate throws. With Rodgers back in the lineup against Seattle, Adams caught seven passes on 11 targets for 78 yards, but 34 of those yards came on one play. His other six receptions totaled just 44 yards, and Rodgers nearly got Adams’ clock cleaned on his first pass of the game when he led his star wideout into a dangerous hard hit across the middle.
Asked at midweek how to get the offense revved up, Adams acknowledged absences have been a factor — “Obviously, having people, me missing time and then ’12,’ then whoever (else) having to miss a game, it makes it tough,” he said — but Adams suggested he and the offensive coaches need to get back to making in-game alterations that use the information they glean from what defenses are doing to take him away to find alternative ways to get the ball to him.
“I wouldn’t blame anything on just (the absences) alone. We’ve got to do better with the way we adjust,” Adams said. “You look at numbers — and that’s what you’re supposed to do, look at numbers and see how teams played other guys in similar offenses and stuff like that — and we’ve game-planned. And I feel like we have some good stuff in. (But) obviously I’m not getting a lot of one-on-one opportunities, (and) I think we get shocked a little bit because we’ve got Aaron Rodgers, we’ve got Davante Adams, (and defenses) change the way (they) operate. When you go against us, it changes.
“I think maybe the way we adjust — whether it’s on the fly or understanding that different opponents aren’t going to play us the same way as they played other people — (needs to improve). The better we understand that and get a plan for that and adjust — me talking to ’12,’ me talking to Matt throughout the game and letting him know, me saying ‘Hey, I think I can beat him on this route’ and then clicking up on that, that’s what we have to do a little bit better.”