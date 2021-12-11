2. MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Much has been made — and rightfully so — of inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell’s importance to the Packers defense, and had he tested positive for COVID-19 during a normal week, the Packers might’ve found out just how different their defense would be without Campbell (above) in the mix. Instead, Campbell contracted the virus during the bye week and was able to return to the team facility at Lambeau Field on Friday, early enough to take part in practice.
“Thank god for Mr. Zoom or whoever invented that,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry joked, referring to how Campbell joined defensive meetings throughout the week before returning to team headquarters. “You never want a guy to be out of the building for 10 days, obviously. Thank goodness part of it was over the bye week. But if there's a guy that can function without being in the building the (first) four days when we've been back, it's a type of pro like De'Vondre Campbell — just because of the way he prepares and studies and goes about the game.”
Through 12 games, Campbell has registered a team-best 98 tackles while also tallying four tackles for loss, one sack, five quarterback hits, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and five pass break-ups. While he was away, fellow inside linebacker Krys Barnes handled the defensive play-calling duties in the huddle, although Campbell is expected to reclaim those on game day.
“It’s definitely different, but I liken it to when a guy kind of needs a break from practice a little bit. This time of year, you’re getting a guy ready on limited practice reps. That does happen in an NFL season,” inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti said. “I know he works his butt off every week — not just this week — to get himself to get ready to play. And then everything that we can give him as coaches just adds to his preparation.”