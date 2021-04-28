2. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Kadarius Toney (above) could be a great fit for head coach Matt LaFleur’s system and would give the offense that versatile do-it-all player that LaFleur has coveted. The Packers tried Tyler Ervin in that role last year, but his lack of durability caused problems. In Toney, the Packers would get a player who lined up everywhere for the Gators, from the backfield to the slot to out wide. A second-team all-American last year in his only season as a starter, he caught 70 passes and scored 11 touchdowns. Can also be a primary return man.