2. Jerry Gray

Quote, unquote: “When I first came here, the guys probably knew of me. They probably didn’t know anything about me or my playing days. And that’s one thing that I never really talk about,” Gray said earlier this month when asked how his time as a player shaped his coaching style. “But I always talk to them about experience, the things I’ve actually done, and what I try to do is break the game down and say, ‘Hey, look, I have the experience for you. If you want it, I’ll give it to you, but it’s going to take some work.’ And, you know, to have that experience and the knowledge of the game, some guys take it and they become all-pro. And they’re fortunate to have that. And then some guys, they do their own thing, which I’m good with that as long as you’re playing at a high level. So I try to get the guys to understand if you really want to get to the next level and stay there, and hopefully stay there for a long time, while you’re young, God gave you a lot of athletic ability. And I’ll give you the knowledge of the game. If you put those two together, then you’ll make all-pro. You’ll be one of the best in the league.”