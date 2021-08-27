 Skip to main content
2. INTO THE GREAT WIDE (RECEIVER) OPEN
2. INTO THE GREAT WIDE (RECEIVER) OPEN

Malik Taylor - Packers vs. Texans preseason

Matt LaFleur’s last words on the competition for the No. 6 wide receiver spot were to call it “a fight right down to the finish.” But it was the phrase he used before that — ”If we do choose to keep six” — that matters more. With the top five of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and rookie third-round pick Amari Rodgers set, it’s up to Malik Taylor (above), Equanimeous St. Brown and Reggie Begelton to show that it’s worth a roster spot to keep one of them. So far, none has stated such a case that clearly, although Taylor has probably had the best camp of the bunch, followed by Begelton.

“Coming into this year, one of the biggest things that I wanted to work on was playing fast, going out there and not even thinking and just letting loose, really,” Taylor said. “It makes it easier when you have a quarterback like Kurt, Jordan, Aaron. When you connect, that confidence builds and it’s fun out there.”

