2. INTO THE GREAT WIDE OPEN

Both the Packers’ and Buccaneers’ offenses are predicated on effective play-action passing games that are designed to take advantage of their strong ground games, as both Arians and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur are big believers in it.

According to Pro Football Focus, no quarterback was more productive on play-action passes than Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, who had an NFL-best 138.1 passer rating on play action and threw 21 of his 48 touchdown passes on play action. (He also didn’t throw a single play-action interception.) Brady, meanwhile, had a 124.4 rating on play action, the third-best in the league.

“Play-action, if you’re not running it, you might as well just go maximum protection and just drop back. When you’re running it, that fraction of changing someone’s eyes an initial step in the wrong direction gets people open and it makes it easy,” Arians said. “(On defense), once you shut down the run, it’s a little bit easier to get to the play-action. Now, they’re really, really good at it. Matt has a great system; Aaron has mastered it. It will probably be one of our biggest challenges — to handle their play-action game.”