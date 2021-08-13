2. IN THE RUNNING

During the week, LaFleur acknowledged that during most preseasons, 45 or so of the 53 roster spots are essentially set. That means a couple dozen players are basically competing for about eight roster spots, although with expanded practice squads and relaxed eligibility rules, teams aren’t saying their final goodbyes to players the way they used to. Nevertheless, some of the most important competition is for roles on the roster, and none is more intriguing than the race for the No. 3 running back job.

While Pro Bowler Aaron Jones and 2020 second-round pick AJ Dillon will be the team’s 1-2 punch when the games start to count, they won’t see much preseason action — Jones is sidelined right now with a hamstring injury that LaFleur intimated is not serious — and that will leave lots of carries for rookie seventh-round pick Kylin Hill (above), first-year back Patrick Taylor (a former undrafted free agent who missed last season while recovering from foot surgery) and 2019 sixth-round pick Dexter Williams.