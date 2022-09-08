2 in custody after shots fired, police chase in Sun Prairie

Two people were taken into custody Wednesday night after multiple reports of gun shots led to a police chase, Sun Prairie Police said.

After gun shots were reported near Park Circle and West Main Street, officers pursued a vehicle that was leaving the scene. The chase continued into the village of Windsor where the vehicle drove into a corn field.

After two suspects got out of the vehicle and ran away near Windsor Road and Portage Road, police took them into custody.

The Sun Prairie Police Department was assisted by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Madison Police Department, Monona Police Department, McFarland Police Department, Verona Police Department, Deforest Police Department and the Sun Prairie Fire Department.