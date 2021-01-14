2. HITTING THE RESET BUTTON

Packers special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga has coached his group through a myriad of troubles this season, frustrated with different issues cropping up and a return game that has added very little of value in terms of field position with regular return man Tyler Ervin on injured reserve and having missed most of the season with a number of different injuries.
That’s why Mennenga spent the playoff bye week working on fundamentals with his guys and focusing on the fresh start the postseason provides.
“The bye week, we went back and did some situations and things that you don’t typically (see), and then we really worked on fundamentals,” Mennenga said. “Last week to me was the reset, just reemphasizing a lot of the little things. We’re totally focused on the Rams and what they’re trying to do and how we can attack them in every phase. And then, try to play the best we can play. We’re not worried about what happened in the regular season. We’ve learned from the past, and now we’ve moved on and are ready to go for this week.”
Nevertheless, the Packers finished 29th in the 32-team league in widely respected NFL columnist Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings, a disappointing placement that would have been even worse had veteran kicker Mason Crosby (above) not been a perfect 16-for-16 on field-goal attempts. As head coach Matt LaFleur said multiple times during the season when bad things happened on special teams, “Those can get you beat.”
The Packers’ aim now is to avoid those potentially catastrophic miscues that could end a season, and LaFleur did say during the week that he would take an “all-hands-on-deck” approach on special teams, meaning Mennenga could have some veteran starters at his disposal.
“I don’t want anything bad to happen,” Mennenga said. “It’s been a different thing every time. I can’t predict what the future is. We’ve tried to correct that and we’re going to go on and see how the game plays out. Hopefully good things happen for us. Play hard and see what happens. But I can’t worry about what happened in the past, because it’s in the past. I’ve got to move on and be ready for what happens today.”