2. HITTING THE RESET BUTTON

Packers special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga has coached his group through a myriad of troubles this season, frustrated with different issues cropping up and a return game that has added very little of value in terms of field position with regular return man Tyler Ervin on injured reserve and having missed most of the season with a number of different injuries.

That’s why Mennenga spent the playoff bye week working on fundamentals with his guys and focusing on the fresh start the postseason provides.

“The bye week, we went back and did some situations and things that you don’t typically (see), and then we really worked on fundamentals,” Mennenga said. “Last week to me was the reset, just reemphasizing a lot of the little things. We’re totally focused on the Rams and what they’re trying to do and how we can attack them in every phase. And then, try to play the best we can play. We’re not worried about what happened in the regular season. We’ve learned from the past, and now we’ve moved on and are ready to go for this week.”