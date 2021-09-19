2. HE WENT TO JARED

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry, whose unit had its own troubles against the Saints, spent four years with the Los Angeles Rams and watched new Lions quarterback Jared Goff (above) up close in L.A. during that time. So, he said, he spent the week trying to give his guys as much insight as he could share on the quarterback he’d coached against during so many practices.

“I'll keep the things that I've said to our team private, but I do know Jared very well. We spent the last four years together in L.A. and had a lot of fun together,” Barry said. “I think any time that you have that familiarity, especially with a player you've spent a lot of time with with a previous team, there's some little insights I've been able to give to our guys.”

Of course, that goes both ways, as Goff went up against this style of defense on a daily basis in practice, too. If he can carry over his fourth-quarter performance in last week’s loss to San Francisco — he completed 38 of 57 passes for 338 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the game — he could give the Packers some problems.

“He looked really comfortable (against the 49ers). And I thought their offensive line did a great job against one of the premier defensive lines in this league of giving Jared a lot of time to throw the football,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who coached Goff for one year in 2017 as the Rams’ offensive coordinator. “I know there was the one interception he had, (but) I think his arm got hit on the play. For the most part, they kept him pretty clean all day against who I view as one of the top defensive lines in all of ball.”