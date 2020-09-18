2. HE AIN’T LION

Packers coach Matt LaFleur hasn’t forgotten that while the Packers won both games against the Lions last season, it wasn’t easy. In fact, in one of those I-can’t-believe-that-stat-is-true statistics, the Packers never led the Lions last season, despite beating them 23-22 at Lambeau Field on Oct. 14 and again 23-20 at Ford Field in the regular-season finale on Dec. 29.

The Packers won both games on walk-off field goals by kicker Mason Crosby — a 23-yarder as time expired at Lambeau, and a 33-yarder as time expired in Detroit.

So if any of his guys were contemplating taking the Lions, who went 3-12-1 last season and collapsed during the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s 27-23 loss to the Chicago Bears, lightly, LaFleur had an easy built-in reminder of why they shouldn’t.