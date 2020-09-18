2. HE AIN’T LION

Packers coach Matt LaFleur hasn’t forgotten that while the Packers won both games against the Lions last season, it wasn’t easy. In fact, in one of those I-can’t-believe-that-stat-is-true statistics, the Packers never led the Lions last season, despite beating them 23-22 at Lambeau Field on Oct. 14 and again 23-20 at Ford Field in the regular-season finale on Dec. 29.
The Packers won both games on walk-off field goals by kicker Mason Crosby — a 23-yarder as time expired at Lambeau, and a 33-yarder as time expired in Detroit.
So if any of his guys were contemplating taking the Lions, who went 3-12-1 last season and collapsed during the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s 27-23 loss to the Chicago Bears, lightly, LaFleur had an easy built-in reminder of why they shouldn’t.
“We know we’re going to get their best shot,” LaFleur said. “They gave us everything we could handle last year. The fact that they were winning for literally 120 minutes out of 120 minutes, I mean, it was pretty much a miracle that we were able to take both those games.”
The game will also be the first at Lambeau Field amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with no fans in the stands. The team practiced inside Lambeau on Friday in hopes of getting one last trial run before experiencing at home the same weirdness last week’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium delivered.
Those who attended practices inside the stadium during camp experienced a louder ambient crowd noise soundtrack than what was played during Friday’s practice and what presumably will be heard Sunday.
“It definitely sounded a little bit different when we were at Minnesota this past week,” LaFleur said. “I was a little surprised. It was quieter than I anticipated. That’s why I want to get back on Lambeau and try it one more time and make sure that we’re doing things right here — because it certainly, in practice, sounded louder than it did in Minnesota.”
