2. GROWING PAINS

The coaches essentially handed the starting center job to rookie second-round pick Josh Myers (above), and while that still looks like the smart play with a gaping hole in the line after first-team All-Pro center Corey Linsley’s free-agent departure, Myers did struggle a fair amount during the two joint practices with the Jets. Now, he’ll have to bounce back against a penetrating, dynamic Jets front that challenged the line throughout the practices.

“It’s never as bad as it seems and it’s never as good as it seems,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Myers’ struggles. “I think there were just a couple plays in there, where there needs to be a little bit more communication or urgency with getting calls out. He’s also in a tough spot following a guy like Corey Linsley, who had an All-Pro year, who’s been doing it for a long time, who I think you could say he’s the best center in football right now. So, he’s got some big shoes to fill.

“I know Josh is certainly up for that task. I expect him to attack it like he does every day. He has got such a great demeanor and he doesn’t get rattled. We got a lot of confidence in him and where he’s trending.”