2. GETTING DEFENSIVE

After two games, defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is thrilled that the Packers are 2-0 and that his defense has contributed nine points (on a Jaire Alexander safety and a Chandon Sullivan interception return for a touchdown), but he is far from satisfied by how his unit as performed.

Benefitting from an offense that has put up 85 points and controlled time-of-possession in both victories, Pettine said he had his group down for seven mental errors last week against Detroit — with five coming on the Lions’ back-to-back touchdown drives to start the game. He knows the defense hasn’t really pulled its weight yet, but the group will need to against a Saints offense looking to bounce back from its uneven performance in Las Vegas.

“The bottom line for us is it was well enough to win, but it has not been to our standards,” Pettine said. “Obviously it’s great when we can make big plays and score points, but we have to raise our level of consistency. Our offense is not going to be able to control the ball for 38 minutes a game all year. We need to be better.