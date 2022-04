The 6-foot-3, 266-pound Karlaftis, who grew up in Greece playing water polo, came to the United States as an eighth grader and was immediately drawn to football. He stayed home to play for the Boilermakers, turning down much more prominent schools’ offers, and had 14.5 sacks and 30.5 tackles for loss in three seasons at Purdue. Powerful and disruptive, he’s still scratching the surface of the player he can be.