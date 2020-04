Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

"Downtown" Freddie Brown played his entire 13-year career with Seattle, most often as a sixth man who came off the bench firing from deep. He scored 14,018 points for a 14.6 average, with a best season of 23.1 per game. He made one All-Star Game and was a key contributor on the Sonics' 1979 NBA championship team.