2. FAST START = PLAYOFF SUCCESS?

Speaking of oversimplifications, try this one on for size: In the Packers’ two playoff victories under head coach Matt LaFleur — over Seattle in 2019 and over the Rams last year — they never trailed, building leads of 21-3 and 28-10 over the Seahawks and 16-3 and 25-10 over the Rams. In their two playoff losses under LaFleur — to the 49ers in the 2019 NFC title game and to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last year’s, they never led, falling behind 27-0 in San Francisco and 28-10 to Tom Brady and the Bucs.

“Obviously, you’d like to start fast,” LaFleur acknowledged, stating the obvious. “It’s hard when you’re talking about this time of year because you’re playing great football teams. If you get behind the 8-ball early, it makes it very, very challenging to come back and win a football game.”

If you throw out the Packers’ loss to the Detroit Lions in their meaningless regular-season finale, the Packers have lost 11 other games under LaFleur in three years. In six of them, they fell behind early and never led.