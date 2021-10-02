2. DON’T LOOK ‘SILLY’

Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris (above) has gotten the Packers coaching staff’s attention. From his bruising, tackle-breaking running style at 230 pounds to his ability to be a major threat in the passing game, the Packers know Harris has to be a focal point defensively.

“He’s a hell of a back,” Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry said at midweek. “You can tell how physical he is and the type of player he is when he has the ball in his hands. He’s a big guy, he really is. They use him in all situations. It’s not like he’s just a guy that’s running inside zone on first-and-10. He plays on all downs. They use him in the empty game. They get him out of the backfield and throw him the ball. He’s a complete back.”

And he could be a complete problem if the Packers can’t contain him as a receiver. In the Steelers’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week, Harris was targeted a whopping 19 times by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and caught 14 passes for 102 yards, making up for a lack of productivity in the traditional run game.

Harris comes into the game having compiled 272 total yards from scrimmage, even though he’s managed only 123 rushing yards on 40 attempts. Barry said the Packers have to have a “tackling plan” for stopping him.

“We watched a clip of him (earlier in the week) where he stiff-armed a (Las Vegas) Raiders defensive back and threw him down on his back and was able to get extra yards,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “There were a couple clips in that Cincinnati game where he caught a ball out of the backfield and he gets like 20 yards, makes like five guys miss. So, we’re going to have to swarm around him and do a great job of maintaining leverage and wrapping him up because he’s a big guy that can make you look silly.”