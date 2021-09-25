2. DIFFERENT STOKES FOR DIFFERENT FOLKS

A week after playing just eight defensive snaps in his NFL regular-season debut, first-round pick Eric Stokes (above) found himself in an expanded role against the Lions, playing 44 of the Packers’ 57 defensive snaps and contributing a pair of crucial pass break-ups.

“I’m not going to lie, coming into Monday I was very nervous, even though I’d played on big stages (in college),” the rookie cornerback admitted Friday. “It wasn’t like the moment was too big or anything. It was just like, ‘This is Monday night. I grew up watching Monday night. Everybody watches Monday night. So let me make the best of my opportunities.'”

While Stokes was far from perfect, the role he played — lining up at outside corner opposite Jaire Alexander while Kevin King moved inside to the slot position — appears to be his ticket to an expanded role early in his rookie season. His defense on a fourth-down play to end one of the Lions’ offensive threats was just the beginning.