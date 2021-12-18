2. DEFENDING ‘KURT’ JACKSON

Packers starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t be the only NFL MVP who will be playing without practicing all week if Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (above), who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is able to go.
But Rodgers’ absence all week affected more than just the No. 1 offense’s preparation for the game. It also trickled down to the Packers starting defense’s work as well. With Rodgers watching, primary backup Jordan Love returned from the COVID-19 reserve list to run the starting offense in Rodgers’ place. That meant third-stringer Kurt Benkert ran the offensive scout team, making him the stand-in for the ultra-athletic, fleet-of-foot Ravens QB.
“Kurt Jackson? Yeah. Kurt Jackson,” quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy quipped. “I don’t know if anybody can (approximate Lamar Jackson). But he’s doing a great job. He works his butt off, and he works hard to do what those guys (on defense) ask him to do.”
Jackson — Lamar, not Kurt — leads the Ravens in rushing (767 yards) and is such a unique talent that it’s hard to imagine Tyler Huntley, the Ravens' backup, running the offense the same way Jackson does. Nevertheless, LaFleur and Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry insisted that the Ravens offense isn’t vastly different with Huntley, who ran six times for 45 yards and was 27 of 38 for 270 yards and a touchdown (99.7 passer rating) in last week’s loss to Cleveland after Jackson was injured.
“It’s not like with Lamar, if he doesn’t play, they have to scrap their offense and go to their ‘Backup Quarterback Plan.’ Huntley’s going to come in and run the same offense that they’ve been running,” Barry said. “Whether it’s No. 8 or No. 2, Lamar is so unique and so special, but they are not going to change their offense if Lamar doesn’t play. It’s going to be the same style of offense, the same system. So they’re going to stick with what they do and we’re going to have to defend it.”