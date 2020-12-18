2. CLOSE ENOUGH?

If it feels like the Packers have played a lot of games against clearly inferior opponents this season, it should. They’re 9.5-point favorites in this game, and they were 7.5-point favorites at Detroit last Sunday, 8.5-point favorites against Philadelphia, 7.5-point favorites against Chicago and 13.5-point favorites against Jacksonville.

That’s given head coach Matt LaFleur plenty of practice at reminding his guys not to take anyone lightly, and he was doing that again this week with the Panthers. LaFleur’s emphasis? All but two of their losses have been by a touchdown or less.

So even though the Packers control their own destiny for getting the NFC’s No. 1 seed — if they win out, they will finish 13-3 and have homefield advantage throughout the postseason — LaFleur doesn’t want his guys straying from his sometimes-mocked “go 1-0 every week” mantra, even against a struggling Panthers team.

“We know what's at stake, and the bottom line is you can't take anything for granted,” LaFleur said. “I've said it a million times: Every game in this league comes down to a couple plays, and typically it comes down to the last possession. There's very few games in this league that you can count that are won or lost by more than one possession. You can't look any further than the Carolina Panthers. I know they have nine losses, but seven of those are by one possession or less. So you’ve got to handle your business on a daily basis and put everything into the preparation.”