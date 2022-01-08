2. CASHING IN

While Preston Smith (above) is unlikely to record five sacks against the Lions to earn back every penny he gave up this spring, the Packers' veteran outside linebacker has a chance to recoup half of the $4.4 million pay cut he took if he gets at least one.

Smith enters the game with nine sacks, and that 10th sack will trigger a $750,000 bonus payment. That will come on top of the $500,000 he already earned back for recording six sacks, and the additional $750,000 he received for reaching eight sacks. For the record, a 2.5-sack game against the Lions would earn him another $1.2 million by getting him to 12 sacks, while the final $1.2 million he’d get for reaching 14 sacks is almost certainly out of reach.

“He’s just locked in, he’s dialed in,” LaFleur said of Smith, who has recorded seven sacks in his past seven games. “He’s taken care of his body (and) he’s playing at a high level. You can see the effort that he was playing with on tape. It showed up. He was playing physical. The energy and effort that he’s playing with is as good as I’ve ever seen from him.”